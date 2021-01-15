A 38-year-old Portland man had to be extricated from his vehicle after it went off the road in Casco Friday night.

Joshua Haley was traveling north on Poland Spring Road (Route 11) in Casco at about 7:35 p.m. when the pick-up he was driving went off the road in the vicinity of 1419 Poland Spring Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Haley was extricated from the vehicle by Casco Fire and EMS and transported to Bridgton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger, Joseph Cote, 40, of Brownfield was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

