KENNEBUNKPORT – Allen Foehl, 86, of Cape Porpoise died peacefully on Jan. 9, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He is now reunited with his loving wife, Sally, of 53 years, whom he missed greatly, undoubtedly the most important relationship of his life and a love that brought joy to them both. His brilliance was subtle and humble, he brought a smile to everyone’s face in the community.

Born in Boston on Oct. 17, 1934, the eldest of four boys spent his childhood in Orange, N.J., where his grandmother lived down the street. He would visit often, she taught Allen poker, bridge and backgammon and he had fond memories of holiday traditions at her house. His father would drive him and his brother Bill to school each morning, and they would ride the bus back for 7 cents, cutting through a farm on foot to get back home.

Allen attended Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Mass., and graduated from Williams College in 1956. He moved to Boston to work for SS Pierce, and later earned his JD from Boston University in 1963. He started his law career at Grabill and Ley, then formed the firm of Herlihy, Russell, and Foehl and concluded his working life with his longtime mentor Vincent P. Clarke.

A devoted father and husband, Allen married Sally in July of 1963 and after the birth of their first child in 1965 they moved to Westwood, Mass. They lived there for 42 fulfilling years, raising their three boys, Charles, Peter and David. In 2007, Sally and Allen retired to their summer home in Cape Porpoise to live there year-round. He loved sailing with his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends on his beautiful wooden dory in and around Cape Porpoise harbor.

As a lifelong golfer, he loved playing with friends and family, making the long walk many times at Dedham, Country and Polo Club in Dedham, Mass., and Cape Arundel Golf Club in Arundel as well as many other great courses on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Patience paid off later in life with his proudest moment as a golfer, a hole-in-one on the 3rd at Arundel, a gem of a course. A member of DCPC for 50 years, he helped curate the 100-year archival history of the club for a book published in 2010. In the final years of his life he spent afternoons at the Cape Porpoise Pier reflecting on the things that were most important to him, the community of friends, his loving family, and most of all, Sally.

Allen is survived by his son Charles, his wife Sara Mayo, and their children Walker and Reed of Portland; his son Peter, his wife Melissa and their children Grace, Hanna, Mason, Paul and Liam of Park City, Utah; his son David, his wife, Carol, and their children, Henry and Eleanor of Norwood, Mass. He is also survived by his caring brother, Stephen M. Foehl and his wife Betsy, of Fairhaven, N.J. and his sister-in-law Sarah B. Foehl of Williamstown, Mass. Allen was the patriarch of a very close knit Foehl family and he leaves behind a wide and devoted circle of friends.

Allen is predeceased by his parents, Charles A. Foehl Jr. and Mary M. Foehl; his brother William C. Foehl and his wife Linda, his brother John H. Foehl, his brother-in-law Harold K. Hastings and his wife Sallie, his sister-in-law Angelica “Cranny” Hastings; and his daughter-in-law, Peter’s late wife, Emily Roosevelt.

The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Intermed and Hospice of Southern Maine, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Martha’s Church in Kennebunk during a beautiful Maine summer day when we can hug and fill the church with family and friends to celebrate the life of a great man.

