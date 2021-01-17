I thank Sen. Angus King for saying it so clearly and concisely, “Donald Trump’s campaign to undermine our democratic system is the single most irresponsible act ever committed by a United States President in our history.” He does Maine proud!

Many of us cannot understand why Sen. Susan Collins fails to find courage in her convictions. As she wrote back in 2016, “Donald Trump does not reflect historical Republican values nor the inclusive approach to governing that is critical to healing the divisions in our country.” The senator concluded in her 2016 op-ed article that she believed that Mr. Trump’s character flaws made him “unworthy of being our president.”

How is it that – after the past four years and the events of Jan. 6 – Sen. Collins continues to avoid comment on use of the 25th Amendment, impeachment of the president or even call on President Trump to resign? Can there be any doubt in Sen. Collins’ mind that Vice President Mike Pence would do a better job of protecting our country, staying true to our Constitution and ensuring a more peaceful and effective transition to a Biden administration?

Todd Bachelder

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: