I thank Sen. Angus King for saying it so clearly and concisely, “Donald Trump’s campaign to undermine our democratic system is the single most irresponsible act ever committed by a United States President in our history.” He does Maine proud!
Many of us cannot understand why Sen. Susan Collins fails to find courage in her convictions. As she wrote back in 2016, “Donald Trump does not reflect historical Republican values nor the inclusive approach to governing that is critical to healing the divisions in our country.” The senator concluded in her 2016 op-ed article that she believed that Mr. Trump’s character flaws made him “unworthy of being our president.”
How is it that – after the past four years and the events of Jan. 6 – Sen. Collins continues to avoid comment on use of the 25th Amendment, impeachment of the president or even call on President Trump to resign? Can there be any doubt in Sen. Collins’ mind that Vice President Mike Pence would do a better job of protecting our country, staying true to our Constitution and ensuring a more peaceful and effective transition to a Biden administration?
Todd Bachelder
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Bills shut down Ravens, advance to conference final
-
Local & State
Piscataquis County Commission rebukes Mills on coronavirus rules
-
Politics
Maine Republican Party re-elects chairwoman
-
Business
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
-
Sports
Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.