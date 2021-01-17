Parler, the neutral, town-square app for discourse, sounds delightful. I imagine gentlemen sporting top hats, and women with parasols lounging on picnic blankets on manicured grounds, complete with a gazebo, of course
Webster defines discourse as “a social boundary that defines what statements can be said about a topic.” Perhaps that’s why “civil” often precedes the word.
Let’s join the outing, settle in for some sunshine and discourse.
“To me, the easiest fix is every conservative kills 2 liberals … If we all killed 2 in a single day there would be so many dead but no one alive would give a damn,” says @Mountainman78629. And @DonHo pipes up, “Go to the range and practice … #CivilWar is coming and it won’t be fought online.”
This is neither civil nor neutral.
Oh, yes, that’s right, the neutral part of Parler is not the discourse. The discourse includes death threats, bombing buildings, a list of politicians that “must be hanged” and so on.
The neutral part of Parler is the “town-square” governing board. Sleepy eyed, with hands in their pockets, they let it all fly. Anything goes: free speech without guardrails, not even the ones that frame the First Amendment. You know, the things like defamation, slander, inciting violence, etc.
Fortunately, my free-speech rights allow me to write this perfectly civil statement: Parler, the autonomous zone for uncivil discourse, has no place here in America.
Sandra Warren
Naples
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Bills shut down Ravens, advance to conference final
-
Local & State
Piscataquis County Commission rebukes Mills on coronavirus rules
-
Politics
Maine Republican Party re-elects chairwoman
-
Business
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
-
Sports
Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.