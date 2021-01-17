I am pleased that Gov. Mills is putting together a budget that does not increase taxes. I am sure that was a challenge.

However, my only problem is that the budget is not tapping the “rainy day” fund. I hope I never live to see rain falling harder than it is today.

Send that money to the food banks. Use that money to increase the state’s capacity to give COVID-19 vaccinations.

If we have a rainy day fund, use it today.

Kathleen Connors

Topsham

