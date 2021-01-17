My grandfathers were both doughboys, fighting in the trenches in France in World War I. For these first-generation Americans, it was an honor and a duty and the horrors they witnessed were not told to small children.
No heroes – just honorable men trying to put food on their families’ table. Doing what was expected. They now are rolling in their graves! How could they not be?
My father was a 19-year-old U.S. Navy diesel mechanic on a ship that landed two companies of combat engineers and equipment on the beach on D-Day. After 50 years of silence, he started to speak about the sights, and sounds, and smells of that day.
Not a hero – just doing what was expected of a young American facing a threat to his country and the world. He is now rolling in his grave! How could he not be?
We have all watched the show for more than five years: entertaining, some might say; patriotic, some might say; a real change to the status quo, some might say.
Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, did you like the show? Did it make you feel good? How does it feel now?
Shame on all of us, I say! Watch the blood-sucking ticks take leave of the cooling body to find their next host.
We have always been in this together and have been, whether you want to realize that or not.
Chris Zorn
Bridgton
