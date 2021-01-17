AUGUSTA — A heavier-than-usual law enforcement presence could be seen outside the Maine State House late Sunday morning, but there were no signs of protesters amid concerns that some extremist groups would gather in several states more than a week after a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Early Sunday morning, there were two Capitol Police cruisers parked outside the State House, as well as concrete Jersey barriers blocking its Capitol Street entrance. The road between the Burton Cross state office building and the State House was also blocked, but the parking areas were still accessible.

Later in the morning, about a dozen Maine State Police troopers with shields dropped off what looked like riot gear at the Cross building. Both state police and Capitol police could be seen coming and going from the Cross building. Some uniformed officers patrolled outside.

The Blaine House, where Gov. Janet Mills lives, also appeared quiet Sunday. A Maine State Police cruiser could be seen parked in the back, but there was no activity outside or around the house.

Public safety and intelligence officials have been monitoring information, mostly on right-wing social media, about planned events beginning Sunday and running through Wednesday, when President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn into office. Many supporters of outgoing President Trump, who has relentlessly challenged the election as stolen, have answered his calls to fight back, even as members of his own party have said he bears responsibility for the attack on Jan. 6 that left five people dead.

Although much of the attention has been focused on Washington, D.C., the FBI has warned about the possibility of armed protests by extremists in all 50 states.

Mills on Friday announced that she had activated the Maine National Guard and put them on standby “out of an abundance of caution,” although so far there has been no credible evidence suggesting any security threats.

“There is no credible evidence at the moment to suggest that any protests that may occur in Augusta will be anything other than peaceful,” the governor said in a statement. “But based on what we saw last week at the U.S. Capitol, and like many of my fellow governors across the country, I am activating the National Guard out of an abundance of caution. Doing so allows them to be ready to act in the event their support is needed.”

Planning and coordination for any protests started this month. Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said last week that his department has worked with county, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure safety in and around Augusta.

“Our agencies are always lockstep to ensure there is adequate resources to maintain safety and order,” the chief said in a statement.

Pro-Trump Mainers on social media continued to question the election results during the week leading to Sunday, but some warned each other not to attend state capitol protests out of fear that they could be “setups” for protesters to be arrested and have their guns confiscated.

On the Facebook group “Maine for Trump,” one member’s call for direct action was met with a tepid response, with one commenter responding, “This is probably the FBI.”

“WARNING: DO NOT ATTEND Armed Protests at State Capitols Before Inauguration!” one member posted. “POSSIBLE SINISTER PLOT HATCHED BY RADICAL LEFT TO TAKE AWAY GUN RIGHTS!”

About 200 Maine Guard members also were sent to Washington, D.C., last week to assist with security efforts there as well leading up to and including the inauguration. Many other states offered assistance as well.

Security in the U.S. capital has intensified in the last week. Tall fencing with razor wire now surrounds the U.S. Capitol and the iconic National Mall is closed to the public.

