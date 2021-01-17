DALLAS — Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter and the Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.

Doncic had 30 points by halftime but didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. because of a left groin strain.

JAZZ 109, NUGGETS 105: Reserve Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18 and Utah won at Denver in a rematch of their thrilling first-round playoff series last season that Denver captured in seven games.

Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, while Jamal Murray chipped in 30 points for the Nuggets.

OKLAHOMA CITY’S scheduled home game Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers was postponed.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the 76ers, the team did not have the league-required eight available players.

