Arrests

1/12 at 8:04 p.m. Robert Almy, 48, of High Street, was arrested on High Street by Officer Zachary Huber on a warrant.

1/13 at 2:22 p.m. Jason Troy McPhail, 47, of Meadow Road, Topsham, was arrested on McKeen Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a warrant.

1/14 at 1:12 p.m. Kiel Yenco, 27, of Beverly Drive, was arrested on Franklin Parkway by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a charge of violation of protective order.

1/14 at 8:57 p.m. Steven Trask Jr., 37, of Pleasant Street, Topsham, was arrested on Interstate 295 North by Officer Justin Kittredge on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/16 at 7:35 p.m. Meredith Gordon, 30, of Center Street, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/16 at 8:25 p.m. Christianna Rhoades, 20, of Union Street, was arrested on Tenney Way by Officer Zachary Huber on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

1/17 at 9:35 a.m. Tyrie Williams, 42, of Elm Street, Topsham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on a warrant.

1/17 at 5:40 p.m. Nathan Ryan Meadows, 40, of Pond Drive, was arrested at Bath and Gurnet roads on charges of operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

1/17 at 8:50 p.m. Tracey Bouchard, 32, of Thomas Point Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Zachary Huber on a warrant.

1/17 at 10:13 p.m. Timothy Corey Foster, 33, of Hunter Road, Freeport, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Patrick Scott on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

1/14 at 1:37 p.m. Nathan Garwood, 46, of Meadowbrook Road, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/17 at 1:21 a.m. Katie Marie Soucy, 26, of Murphy’s Corner Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of violating condition of release.

Fire calls

1/12 at 7:30 a.m. Department operations on Union Street.

1/12 at 2:49 p.m. Fire inspection on Boody Street.

1/13 at 7 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Church Road.

1/15 at 8:13 a.m. Alarm call on Captains Way.

1/16 at 11:27 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

1/16 at 5:32 p.m. Alarm call on Grover Lane.

1/16 at 6:52 p.m. Alarm call on Park Row.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 53 calls from Jan. 11-17.

