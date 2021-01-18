Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Jan. 8 to 15.
Summonses
1/9 at 11:40 a.m. Gary Brooks, 57, was summonsed on a charge of criminal trespass and violating condition of release by Sgt. Kevin Conger on Route 1.
Fire
1/8 at 3:09 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.
1/8 at 5:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide issue on Knight Hill Road.
1/10 at 4:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Middle Road and Stormy Brook Road.
1/11 at 4:39 a.m. Unattended brush fire on Gray Road.
1/11 at 7:58 a.m. Fire inspections on Depot Road.
1/11 at 3:07 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hardy Road.
1/12 at 5:53 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Knight Hill Road.
1/12 at 7:46 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Terison Drive.
EMS
Falmouth emergency services responded to 27 calls from Jan. 8 to 15.
