On behalf of the South Portland School Department and the families we serve, I would like to recognize the efforts of Liz Darling at Maine Roofing for coordinating the South Portland Toy Drive. This year marked the drive’s ninth year.

Liz and her team work tirelessly each year to raise money and to procure donations for families who could use a little help around the holidays. While this year was unlike any other for so many reasons, Liz and her partners stepped up to the challenge to find a way to make a difference. This year, instead of huge bags of toys, each family received generous gift cards for gifts and food.

Our gratitude also extends to all of the community members who donated to the cause. To each of you who wrote a check or made a donation to the GoFundMe page, we are grateful.

We also wish to recognize the businesses and organizations who have made this possible: South Portland Patrolmen’s Association, South Portland Professional Firefighters Local #1476, South Portland Community Center, Maine Roofing Inc., Evelyn’s Tavern, Port Harbor Marine and People’s United Bank at Millcreek.

While many people and businesses are experiencing financial hardships and difficulties, we wish to thank those who were able to give during these extraordinary times, to be able to support those who needed help the most this year.

I feel so fortunate to be in the position to be able to share the donations with our families. I see the gratitude and the emotional thank-yous from the recipients and I wish to extend that same heartfelt thank-you to our toy drive organizers and contributors.

Thank you for another year of holiday generosity.

Gretchen McCloy

Director of Community Partnership

South Portland School Department

