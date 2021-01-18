Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Jan. 11-17.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported between Jan. 11-17.

Fire

01/12 at 11:28 p.m. Carbon monoxide issue on Juniper East.

01/14 at 8:15 a.m. Steam from dryer vent mistaken for smoke on Lupine Circle.

01/14 at 9:47 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Vespa Lane.

01/14 at 9:48 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Bridge Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to 15 calls from Jan. 11-17.

