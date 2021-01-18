Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Jan. 11-17.
Summonses
There were no summonses reported between Jan. 11-17.
Fire
01/12 at 11:28 p.m. Carbon monoxide issue on Juniper East.
01/14 at 8:15 a.m. Steam from dryer vent mistaken for smoke on Lupine Circle.
01/14 at 9:47 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Vespa Lane.
01/14 at 9:48 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Bridge Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency services responded to 15 calls from Jan. 11-17.
