Arrests

1/13 at 10:30 a.m. Ghaith Malkawi, 35, of South Street, was arrested on Medical Center Drive by Officer Devin Hook on a warrant.

1/16 at 2:30 p.m. Richard Moody, 53, of Washington Street, was arrested on Court Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/10 Marc Sinclair, 35, of Spring Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on High Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/12 Jason Oleary, 49, of Harding Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons on State Road, West Bath, by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

1/18 Francis Collins, 45, of School Street, Randolph, was issued a summons on Washington Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

1/9 at 9:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bailey Street.

1/10 at 9:44 a.m. Motor vehicle collision at High Street and Mitchell Road.

1/11 at 12:29 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

1/12 at 9:40 a.m. Assist EMS on Washington Street.

1/13 at 7:06 p.m. Odor investigation on State Road.

1/14 at 6:30 a.m. Motor vehicle collision on High Street.

1/15 at 12:53 p.m. Pedestrian struck on Oak Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from Jan. 9 to 15.

