The Brunswick Downtown Association Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. The theme of the meeting is A Year Like No Other.

Bowdoin College Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Matthew Orlando will introduce incoming BDA board members and reveal the election results of new board members, conducted by email prior to the meeting.

Brunswick Town Manager John Eldridge will present the Community Minute and speak about maneuvering through the pandemic. Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart will remark about his plans for the police force in 2021.

Awards will be presented for the Member of the Year, Business of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.

Executive Director Debora King will give the State of the Association update, a review of 2020 and reveal plans for 2021 in a multi-media presentation.

The public is invited to attend. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $20 per person. Registration includes a chance to win $100 in local gift cards. Five winners will be drawn at the end of the meeting.

Payments can be processed online at https://bit.ly/BDA-AnnualMtg2021 or by calling (207) 729-4439. For more information, please visit brunswickdowntown.org.

