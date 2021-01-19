Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Jan. 11-18.
Summonses
1/15 at 8:29 p.m. Kaiyla Delisle, 17, of Cumberland, was summonsed on a charge of exceeding speed limit by 30+ MPH on Tuttle Road by Officer Ryan Pynchon.
Fire
1/12 at 1:23 p.m. Vehicle fire at Gray Service Plaza.
1/15 at 5:40 p.m. Cooking fire confined to container on Flintlock Drive.
1/16 at 9:10 a.m. Fallen tree blockage on Old Gray Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to 11 calls from Jan. 11-18.
