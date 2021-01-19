Here are the live inaugural events scheduled for Wednesday, and how to watch them online. The events will be streamed at bideninaugural.org/watch as well as the major networks and platforms. Events will also be streamed on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. A list of accessible options are available here.

10:30 a.m.: Inaugural Ceremonies

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the west front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, Biden will deliver an inaugural address.

Following the ceremony, Biden, Harris and their spouses will participate in a Pass in Review on the east front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

Watch it here.

10:30 a.m.-noon: Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

A curated livestream for young Americans will also be held online before and during the inaugural ceremonies, hosted by entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer, with a message from Dr. Jill Biden; commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar; a segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon; excerpts of student voices from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs “We the Young People” programming; trivia questions, including some asked by Doug Emhoff; segments produced by the Library of Congress; and other special features.

Watch it here.

After 2 p.m.: Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

Biden, Harris and their spouses will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush. Watch it here. After 3 p.m.: Presidential Escort Biden will receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military represented, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.” The presidential escort to the White House will be followed by a televised “Parade Across America.” Watch it here. 8:30 p.m.: Celebrating America Primetime Special Hosted by actor Tom Hanks, the 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from Biden and Harris. Among the entertainers slated to perform are Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington. Watch it here.

