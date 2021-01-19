How about we bury the hatchet – not in one another but deep in the ground?

President Trump won’t resign; the Senate won’t impeach; Vice President Mike Pence won’t invoke the 25th Amendment; congressional investigations will work for neither the right nor the left; Trump lawsuits alleging fraud won’t succeed, and federal or state criminal prosecutions of Trump won’t succeed.

Juries that make up a cross-section of society won’t find in favor of Trump’s fraud claims. Juries won’t unanimously agree to convict Trump of any crimes.

Seventy-four million people in this country think Trump is great, while another 81 million people in this country think Trump is a criminal. Any jury will be sprinkled with this cross-section of society. Individual jurors will be as stubborn as the rest of us.

America is deadlocked. In order to move forward, the right and the left must step back, take a very deep breath and try to find something about their neighbor to love a little bit.

The alternative is dark, dangerous and, unfortunately, deadly.

Please help with the burying of the hatchet. Show your neighbor, friend and/or family member a sign of peace.

Peace.

Bill Childs

Westbrook

