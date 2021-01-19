How about we bury the hatchet – not in one another but deep in the ground?
President Trump won’t resign; the Senate won’t impeach; Vice President Mike Pence won’t invoke the 25th Amendment; congressional investigations will work for neither the right nor the left; Trump lawsuits alleging fraud won’t succeed, and federal or state criminal prosecutions of Trump won’t succeed.
Juries that make up a cross-section of society won’t find in favor of Trump’s fraud claims. Juries won’t unanimously agree to convict Trump of any crimes.
Seventy-four million people in this country think Trump is great, while another 81 million people in this country think Trump is a criminal. Any jury will be sprinkled with this cross-section of society. Individual jurors will be as stubborn as the rest of us.
America is deadlocked. In order to move forward, the right and the left must step back, take a very deep breath and try to find something about their neighbor to love a little bit.
The alternative is dark, dangerous and, unfortunately, deadly.
Please help with the burying of the hatchet. Show your neighbor, friend and/or family member a sign of peace.
Peace.
Bill Childs
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: The time that is given us
-
Community News
Births
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Reflections on 4 years of strife; Nuclear treaty is wake-up call
-
Times Record Opinion
John Micek: Impeachment isn’t about Trump crossing the Rubicon
-
Times Record
The Recycle Bin: The basics of household recycling and plastics processing
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.