I am unabashedly Republican.
I am in the 99-plus percent of Republicans who did not storm the Capitol.
I believe that President Trump’s speech Jan. 6 was inappropriate but not impeachable.
I believe that Trump’s policies were very good for our country.
I accept the election of Joe Biden.
I know that all three branches of government are now controlled by Democrats.
I know that the cancel culture and big tech are now censoring conservative speech.
I am now trying to discern my political options.
Ralph Wallace
Rockport
