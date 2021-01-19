I am unabashedly Republican.

I am in the 99-plus percent of Republicans who did not storm the Capitol.

I believe that President Trump’s speech Jan. 6 was inappropriate but not impeachable.

I believe that Trump’s policies were very good for our country.

I accept the election of Joe Biden.

I know that all three branches of government are now controlled by Democrats.

I know that the cancel culture and big tech are now censoring conservative speech.

I am now trying to discern my political options.

Ralph Wallace
Rockport

