ROCKPORT — Glory Blethen scored 16 points to lead the Boothbay girls basketball team to a 33-27 win over the Windjammers on Tuesday night.

Jaelyn Crocker added 15 points for the Seahawks in the win.

Molly Hixon led the Windjammers with seven points, while Tessa Whitley and Ella Powers each added six points.

