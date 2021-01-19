Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  1/20  2 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee

Wed.  1/20  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  1/20  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  1/20  5:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Thur.  1/21  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee

Thur.  1/21  4 p.m.  Development Corporation Board

Thur.  1/21  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Thur.  1/21  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Fri.  1/22  7:30 a.m.  Rules Ad Hoc Committee

Mon.  1/25  5:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Mon.  1/25  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Tues.  1/26  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Tues.  1/26  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting

Tues.  1/26  5:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  1/27  2 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee

