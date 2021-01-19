Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 1/20 2 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee
Wed. 1/20 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 1/20 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 1/20 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting
Thur. 1/21 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
Thur. 1/21 4 p.m. Development Corporation Board
Thur. 1/21 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Thur. 1/21 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Fri. 1/22 7:30 a.m. Rules Ad Hoc Committee
Mon. 1/25 5:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Mon. 1/25 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Tues. 1/26 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Tues. 1/26 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting
Tues. 1/26 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 1/27 2 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee
