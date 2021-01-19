Arrests

1/11 at 2 a.m. Angel Trotter, 42, of Portland, on Marginal Way on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

1/11 at 9 p.m. Ryan Walsh, 21, of Portland, on Forest avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/12 at 2 a.m. Dalton Remington, 26, of Monmouth, on State Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

1/12 at 3 p.m. Danielle B. Secor, 24, of Portland, on State Street on charges of assault on an emergency medical care provider and violation of conditional release.

1/12 at 6 p.m. Tyler Emery, 29, of Portland, on Woodford Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/13 at 2 p.m. Mark V. Robinson, 22, of Indiana, on St. John Street on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

1/14 at 1 a.m. Raymond J. Fields, 49, of Portland, on Oakdale Street on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

