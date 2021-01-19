Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 11-18.

Summonses

1/11 at 10:42 a.m. Duane Wilson, 39, of Trufant Street, Bath, was issued a summons on the Topsham Fair Mall Road by Office Jose Gomez on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/13 at 4:20 p.m. Samantha Schrader, 25, of Old Middlesex Road, was issued a summons on the Topsham Fair Mall Road by Office Bruce Swanson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/16 at 9:52 p.m. Mahad Mohamed, 25, of Spring Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Blueberry Lane by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of violation of conditional release.

Fire calls

1/11 at 11:55 a.m. Medical issue on Bittern Lane.

1/13 at 10:14 a.m. Odor investigation on Pejepscot Village.

1/13 at 12:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

1/13 at 5:43 p.m. Outside fire on the Adams Landing Road.

1/13 at 6:26 p.m. Fire alarm on Nuthatch Drive.

1/15 at 3:59 p.m. Fire alarm on Sky-Hy Drive.

1/16 at 4:58 p.m. Odor investigation on the Topsham Fair Mall Road.

1/16 at 5 p.m. Assist Richmond.

1/16 at 5 p.m. Structure fire on Augusta Road.

1/18 at 12:02 a.m. Fire alarm on Eider Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Jan. 11-18.

