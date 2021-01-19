Arrests

Cordell D. Jones, 51, of Portland, on Jan. 12 on a charge of failing to stop for an officer and two warrants, on Cumberland Street.

Spencer Reece Mcdonagh, 21, of Main Street, on Jan. 12 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Phillip M. Sowada, 42, of Portland, on Jan. 15 on a charge of domestic violence with aggravated assault and domestic assault.

Edwin Gutierrez, 34, of Westbrook, on Jan. 15 on a charge of domestic assault, operating a vehicle without a license and driving to endanger.

Summonses

Kevin G. Cloutier, 54, of Windham, on Jan. 11 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Conant Street.

Linda L. Nag, 28, of Haskell Street, on Jan. 13 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and violating condition of release, on Haskell Street.

Michael Gould, 47, of Seavey Street, on Jan. 15 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Main Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: