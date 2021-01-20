KENNEBUNK — Don’t neglect your health, “reform it.” That’s the idea behind Kennebunk’s newest physical therapy office in Lower Village.

Reform Physical Therapy of Kennebunk, led by Bobby Cochrane, is open in the Lower Village, next to LIVE Cafe. The company, owned by Jill Partridge, is a general orthopedic outpatient physical therapy practice with clinics also in Topsham and Yarmouth. Licensed physical therapists use their one-on-one therapy sessions to treat the individual as a whole, not just the injury.

A group of like-minded healthy lifestyle businesses have opened recently at the newly named LIVE Wellness Complex at 169 Port Road. It has become a hub for local residents and tourists alike to get all the services they need right here in the Kennebunks without needing to travel to Portland or Portsmouth.

There is LIVE Cafe, a healthy eats grab-and-go restaurant, Mainely Cycles for all cycling needs, Maine Revolution Spin Studio and, of course, now Reform Physical Therapy.

“I’m very excited about Reform Physical Therapy joining LIVE Café and the other tenants at the newly named LIVE Wellness Complex , at 169 Port Road.,” said Fred Forsley, founder of the LIVE Wellness Complex and president of Shipyard Brewing Company, in a written statement. “Our vision of a center providing multiple wellness services to get people living active, healthy lifestyles. We’re very excited about these services being provided locally in Lower Village Kennebunk at a world-class level.”

“We offer evidence-based, one-on-one treatment for orthopedic injuries, therapeutic massage, strength training, bike fittings, fall/balance assessments, and concussion care,” Cochrane said in an email. “We also offer complimentary pain, injury, fall/balance, and sports injury screenings to everyone. They’re hands-off and give people a chance to chat about their issue with a skilled professional, while also being able to check out our clinics and get to know our therapists.”

Cochrane, his wife, and two sons are currently in the process of building a new home in Kennebunk. They’ll be moving to Kennebunk from Windham in the coming year. Cochrane is a New England native who got to Maine as soon as he could. He graduated from the University of New England with a bachelor’s degree in applied exercise science, and then went on to earn his doctorate in physical therapy from the University of New England.

Since that time, he has worked in large outpatient orthopedic practices focusing on both operative and non-operative care. In 2016, he became a sports clinical specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. This makes him one of 10 sports clinical specialists in the state and 2,500 nationally to hold this certification.

“While I have tremendous experience with orthopedic injuries, my true clinical passion is concussion management and treating individuals with post-concussion syndrome,” said Cochrane. “I strive to go the extra mile to provide exceptional, patient-focused care to ensure that patients receive top-notch service while at Reform Physical Therapy.”

Cochraine is an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. When he is not working, you can find him with his wife, two young boys and Golden Retriever named Moose.

“Reform PT is different. It is a very patient-centered and modern facility where I feel attended to, seen, and heard.,” said Lena Minervino, a patient treated by Cochrane through two injuries. “And most importantly, in the COVID era, I feel safe because every precaution is covered. Each of us is different and here is where you can push your boundaries and reach your goals. Just put the work in.”

Reform Physical Therapy of Kennebunk is located at 169 Port Road, Suite 21, Kennebunk, right next to LIVE Cafe Maine.

For more information, call 207-204-0679, visit www.reform-pt.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/reformptisthebest.

