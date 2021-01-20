Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 12-18.

Summonses

1/12 at 5:47 p.m. Donato Giovine, 54, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of excessive speed.

1/15 at 12:41 a.m. Chase Raymond, 18, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of excessive speed.

1/15 at 1:45 p.m. Julia St. John, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of excessive speed.

1/18 at 11:54 a.m. Allyssa Reny, 24, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of excessive speed.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to five calls from Jan. 12-18.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Jan. 12-18.

