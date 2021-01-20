TORONTO — All-Star outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement this offseason, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity late Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

It would be the largest contract in team history.

Springer, who turned 31 in September, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games for their first title in 2017. The championship was later tainted when it was discovered Houston illicitly stole signs that season.

Springer hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBI during the shortened 2020 season, earning a prorated $7,777,778 from a $21 million salary.

He has a .270 career average with 174 home runs and 458 RBI, including career bests of .292 with 39 homers and 96 RBI in 2019.

Under new owner Steve Cohen, the New York Mets also were said to be interested in Springer.

The upstart Blue Jays went 32-28 during the pandemic-altered 2020 season, finishing third in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees and qualifying for the expanded postseason. They were swept in two games by the AL champion Rays in a first-round series.

Toronto had success despite moving its home games to Buffalo, New York, after the Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play in Canada because of the COVID-19 risk of frequent travel throughout the U.S. It’s not clear where the Blue Jays will begin the 2021 season.

ANGELS: Left-hander José Quintana has agreed to an $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press late Tuesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Los Angeles was looking to boost its rotation following a fourth-place finish in the AL West at 26-34, 10 games behind first-place Oakland. Angels’ starters had a 5.52 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, 29th among the 30 major league teams and ahead of only Detroit’s 6.37.

Quintana joins a rotation projected to include left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-handers Shohei Ohtani, Dylan Bundy and Griffin Canning.

Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage caused by a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand. The Cubs said Quintana was hurt while washing dishes at his home in Miami and that he needed five stitches.

ROYALS: Reliever Wade Davis is returning to Kansas City, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title, agreeing Wednesday to a minor league contract. The 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster.

Davis is a three-time All-Star who had 47 saves for the Royals from 2013-16. Kansas City acquired him from Tampa Bay in December 2012, converted him to a full-time reliever in 2013 and traded him to the Chicago Cubs after the 2016 season. He pitched the final out of the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets, throwing a called third strike past Wilmer Flores.

He spent one season in Chicago, completing a $12.6 million, four-year contract with three options that wound up totaling $35.1 million in salary. He then signed a $52 million, three-year contract with Colorado.

Davis had an NL-high 43 saves in 2018 and 15 in 2019, then made just five appearances with two saves during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, when his ERA shot up to 20.77. The Rockies released him in September.

RANGERS: Right-hander Hunter Wood signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Wood spent last season as part of Cleveland’s 60-man player pool but didn’t appear in any big league games. He had a 3.32 ERA in 66 games from 2017-19 with Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

Tampa Bay selected Wood in the 29th round of the 2013 amateur draft, and he made his big league debut with the Rays in 2017. He was traded to Cleveland in July 2019 and made 17 appearances the rest of that season for the Indians.

