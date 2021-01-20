SPRING HILL, Fla. – George Clement, 81, who passed away Jan. 12, 2021, was born in New York City on July 31, 1939, the son of George and Theresa Schikerle Clement.He was a 1956 graduate of Pennell Institute in Gray and attended Fordham University in New York City. In 1957 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until his discharge in 1963. During this time he served aboard the USS Skywatcher, including a deployment off the coast of Florida in response to the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. George felt grateful to serve his country and never missed a chance to thank a fellow soldier for their service.After the Navy he worked at Ferroxcube where he met the love of his life, Frances E. Woerthman, and they were married on April 12, 1964. George was hired by IBM and they established their home in Saugerties, N.Y. until his retirement in 1994.In retirement George and Fran spent summers in Gray and winters in Spring Hill, Fla. George enjoyed researching family history, cooking, doing craft projects, playing with his cats and dogs, and watching sports (especially the Yankees). From 1951 to 1983 George attended major league baseball games in 12 different stadiums. George could be quite generous and he and Fran never failed to make Christmas special for their nieces and nephews.George is predeceased by his parents; and wife Frances.He is survived by his sister, Barbara Qualey, sisters-in-law, Mary Fellows and Alene Woerthmann; cousin, Dottie Sommerer; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Arden Courts of Tampa for the loving care they provided for the past three years and special thanks to friends Bob and Janet Artman for their kind support. See SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com for George’s tribute wall and burial details.

Guest Book