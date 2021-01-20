Arrests

1/11 at 2:23 p.m. Kristine E. Sullivan, 62, of Scarborough, was arrested on West Beech Ridge Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/13 at 7:55 a.m. Kendra L. Blackler, 35, of Newcastle, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a warrant.

1/16 at 12:50 a.m. Devon J. Roy, 18, of Windham, was arrested at Broadturn Road and Diner Drive by Officer Tanner Mann on a warrant.

Summonses

1/11 at 4 p.m. Michelle E. Mackie, 36, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of shoplifting.

1/11 at 10:52 p.m. Stacy E. Coombs, 35, of Saco, was issued a summons at Route 1 and Byrd Avenue by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or a combination).

1/12 at 5:04 p.m. Matthew A. Quinn, 61, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/16 at 12:50 a.m. Payson Cary, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons at Broadturn Road and Diner Drive by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

1/16 at 6:52 p.m. Hunter D. Frechette, 21, of Poland, was issued a summons at Gallery Boulevard and Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

1/11 at 11:28 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/11 at 1:44 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/11 at 3:38 p.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike South.

1/11 at 5:21 p.m. Fire alarm on Ash Swamp Road.

1/11 at 7:13 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/12 at 2:12 a.m. Odor of gas inside building on Route 1.

1/12 at 9:54 a.m. Smell of gas on Washington Avenue.

1/12 at 11:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

1/13 at 3:25 a.m. Gas stove leak on Burnham Road.

1/13 at 4:59 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/14 at 1:20 a.m. Gas stove leak on Payne Road.

1/14 at 11:30 a.m. Fire alarm on Pine Oak Drive.

1/14 at 3:05 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Kerrymen Circle.

1/14 at 3:13 p.m. Smoke detector sounding on Burnham Road.

1/14 at 3:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Pine Point Road.

1/15 at 5:53 a.m. Odor investigation on Holmes Road.

1/15 at 9:14 a.m. Possible carbon monoxide exposure on Ocean Avenue.

1/15 at 10:58 a.m. Assist Saco.

1/15 at 11:46 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

1/15 at 2:32 p.m. Structure fire on Spurwink Road.

1/15 at 3:29 p.m. Assist Buxton.

1/15 at 4:22 p.m. Odor investigation on Roscoe Road.

1/15 at 6:04 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Sagebrush Drive.

1/15 at 6:37 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/16 at 11:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Bohemia Way.

1/17 at 2:24 a.m. Fire alarm on Southborough Drive.

1/17 at 11:21 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Sagebrush Drive.

1/17 at 3:20 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/17 at 10:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Nonantum Way.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Jan. 11 -17.

