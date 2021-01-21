RETIREMENTS

Finance Authority of Maine CEO Bruce Wagner will retire on Feb. 5, and be replaced on an interim basis by FAME’s chief risk officer, Carlos Mello. The FAME board of directors will begin an immediate national search for Wagner’s successor. Gov. Janet Mills thanked Wagner for his “leadership of FAME and for his partnership, particularly in the development of the state’s 10-year strategic economic development plan.” FAME is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine residents pursue business and educational opportunities.

Steve Rowe, president and CEO of the Maine Community Foundation, will retire this summer after leading the statewide foundation since 2015. Since 2016, the foundation has aimed to address five core areas: a strong start for children, access to education, racial equity, thriving older people and growth of entrepreneurship and innovation.

NEW HIRES

Erik Jennings has joined financial security company Northwestern Mutual in its Portsmouth, New Hampshire, office as a financial representative. A native of South Berwick, Jennings earned a dual degree in business and philosophy from Emmanuel College in 2020. Jennings comes to Northwestern Mutual from Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton, New Hampshire, where he was a brand ambassador.

Sebago Technics, a Maine-based, employee-owned engineering consulting firm, has hired Terry D. Bennett as vice president of survey-geomatics. Bennett joins Sebago Technics after holding positions with surveying/engineering companies, industry software companies and having his own consulting businesses. Bennett is nationally regarded for his knowledge of land-based data management and technologies, and is a licensed surveyor, forester and a chartered land surveyor with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Criterium Engineers has hired Ethan Field, a licensed professional engineer, as senior project engineer. Field has over 17 years of building envelope consulting experience, working from the Boston area offices of two national firms, most recently as a senior associate at Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates. He has extensive experience in the investigation, design and repair of roofing and waterproofing systems. Field received his civil engineering undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and his Master of Science degree in engineering management from Northeastern University.

Woodard & Curran CEO Alyson Watson has appointed Joe Barbagallo as the firm’s next president of consulting for the industry-leading water and environmental firm. A graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Columbia University, Barbagallo has more than 30 years of experience serving clients on a wide range of civil, geotechnical, and environmental engineering projects. He joined Woodard & Curran in 2005. He has served on the firm’s board of directors since 2016. Barbagallo’s appointment comes as Phyllis Brunner transitions out of the position.

PROMOTIONS

Great Falls Construction has announced the promotion of Karen James to director of pre-construction and estimating services. James has extensive experience on a wide range of projects and most recently served as a senior project manager on the Great Falls team.

Jim Adsit has been promoted from northern Maine director of commercial banking at Camden National Bank to senior vice president, southern Maine director of commercial banking. Based in Portland, Adsit will manage commercial banking activities and production in southern Maine markets, and direct commercial banking for the senior living and senior care line of business. He has over 33 years of experience in commercial banking and finance. A graduate of the State University of New York, Adsit spent 18 years heading up commercial banking teams in Detroit before relocating to Maine. He serves on the board of directors for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

