Egg shelling

A caller said Dec. 31 her parents’ property on Main Street was egged and asked for stepped-up patrol.

Arrests

Ellen J. Meserve, 30, Harrison, on Dec. 10 on a charge of violation of protective order, no arrest location given

Daniel G. Krug, 29, Walton Street, Portland, on Dec. 12 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on New Portland Road.

Michael D. Hammitt, 52, Mighty Street, Gorham, on Dec. 13 on a charge of domestic violence criminal threat, in Gorham.

