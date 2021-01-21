Egg shelling
A caller said Dec. 31 her parents’ property on Main Street was egged and asked for stepped-up patrol.
Arrests
Ellen J. Meserve, 30, Harrison, on Dec. 10 on a charge of violation of protective order, no arrest location given
Daniel G. Krug, 29, Walton Street, Portland, on Dec. 12 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on New Portland Road.
Michael D. Hammitt, 52, Mighty Street, Gorham, on Dec. 13 on a charge of domestic violence criminal threat, in Gorham.
