Drive by Todd, based in the midcoast, is comprised of vocalist/bassist/rhythm guitarist Joanna Grierson, drummer Peyton Clark (aka Peytonius Maximus) and lead guitarist Jake Nagy. The alternative rock band’s previous releases include the 2018 EP “Seven Years of Silence” along with the singles “Love & Hate” and “Friday the 13th.” Last year, they appeared on the Newscenter Maine’s “207” and opened for Rustic Overtones at Camden Opera House.

Their latest single was dropped on Christmas Day and is streaming everywhere. “Problems” is a no-holds-barred, saber-toothed rock song with out-of-the-cauldron vocals, vampire-slaying electric guitar and knock’-em-dead drums.

Here’s “Problems:”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: