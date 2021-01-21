Drive by Todd, based in the midcoast, is comprised of vocalist/bassist/rhythm guitarist Joanna Grierson, drummer Peyton Clark (aka Peytonius Maximus) and lead guitarist Jake Nagy. The alternative rock band’s previous releases include the 2018 EP “Seven Years of Silence” along with the singles “Love & Hate” and “Friday the 13th.” Last year, they appeared on the Newscenter Maine’s “207” and opened for Rustic Overtones at Camden Opera House.
Their latest single was dropped on Christmas Day and is streaming everywhere. “Problems” is a no-holds-barred, saber-toothed rock song with out-of-the-cauldron vocals, vampire-slaying electric guitar and knock’-em-dead drums.
Here’s “Problems:”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Celtics’ Marcus Smart blasts refs, then Joel Embiid fires back after 76ers win
-
Local & State
Yarmouth to consider the benefits of removing Royal River dams
-
Nation & World
‘Just move on’: Republicans grapple with post-Trump future
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Twins bring in J.A. Happ on one-year, $8 million deal
-
Times Record
Brunswick eyes upgrade at Simpson’s Point boat launch
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.