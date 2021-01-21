SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council has extended the reduced-rent amendment to its lease agreement with Mad Horse Theater Company.

The council voted unanimously at its Jan. 19 meeting to extend the agreement for another six months, from February to July 2021. The company, which normally rents space at the former Hutchins School building at 24 Mosher St. for $1,000 a month, has been paying a reduced rate of $500 a month since July 2020.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theater operations were suspended and this has significantly reduced their ability to generate income,” City Manager Scott Morelli wrote in a memo to the council. “Mad Horse desires to remain a tenant and is planning to eventually reopen with modifications when it is safe to do so.”

Morelli also noted that the company has agreed to make some improvements to the building and that the company, in addition to being current on its rent at the reduced rate, is making the improvements it agreed to.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: