Arrest and summonses were not available before The Forecaster's deadline.

1/12 at 5:48 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

1/12 at 2:31 p.m. Good intention call on Maine Mall Road.

1/12 at 5:26 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

1/12 at 10:41 p.m. False fire alarm on Randall Street.

1/13 at 10:45 a.m., 11:26 a.m. and 11:58 a.m. False fire alarms on Ridgeland Avenue.

1/13 at 4:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

1/13 at 7:59 p.m. Sewer gas odor investigation on Fillmore Avenue.

1/13 at 11:29 p.m. Natural gas leak on Western Avenue.

1/14 at 11:08 a.m. False fire alarm on Congress Street.

1/15 at 2:41 p.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

1/15 at 5:57 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

1/15 at 8:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Highland Avenue.

1/15 at 9:11 p.m. Natural gas leak on McKinley Street.

1/16 at 11:50 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Cottage Road.

1/16 at 12:16 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Broadway.

1/16 at 1:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Broadway.

1/16 at 4:59 p.m. False fire alarm on Wilson Street.

1/16 at 7:42 p.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

1/17 at 5:31 p.m. Lockout on Gary L. Maietta Way.

1/17 at 6:42 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Myrtle (lane or avenue not given).

1/18 at 5:53 a.m. Arcing or shorting electrical equipment on Waterman Drive.

1/18 at 10:05 a.m. False fire alarm on Brighton Avenue.

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 56 calls from Jan. 12-18.

