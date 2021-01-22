HARPSWELL — Harpswell’s Quahog Bay may be closed to quahog — hard-shell clam — harvesting until June 20 to allow the bay’s mudflats to stiffen and the quahog population to recover.
The town’s Marine Resources Committee requested the closure after harvesters reported a drop in the bay’s quahog population and the mud became too soft to dig through effectively, according to Paul Plummer, Harpswell harbormaster and marine resource administrator.
“All the shells have dropped down into the mud because it has been turned so many times it has been turned into pudding,” said Scott Monroe, a quahog harvester and member of the marine resources committee. “We’re trying to slow it down at the least impactful time of the year. We don’t want to impact our summer harvest.”
Harpswell selectmen unanimously approved the closure Thursday. The town’s request will be reviewed for approval by the Maine Department of Marine Resources within 20 days.
