SCARBOROUGH — Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough has hired Stewart Steel as its Information Technology director.

In this role, Steel is responsible for the leadership and coordination of information technology services including strategic planning of technical infrastructure. Steel will also serve as HSM’s security officer to assure system security, emergency preparedness, and disaster recovery planning. Additionally, he is ensuring Hospice of Southern Maine’s new Home Hospice Center facility is prepared to serve patients, families, and the community with modern, tech-ready meeting rooms. His team is working toward implementing new online and interactive tools to help staff provide continued care and expand their reach and services to better serve patients remotely.

“While IT direction and management has always been an important role, the past year has made it abundantly clear how heavily we all rely on technology to operate on a daily basis,” Hospice of Southern Maine CEO Daryl Cady said. “We’re proud to welcome Stewart to oversee all aspects of the agency’s information technology and security and ensure that Hospice of Southern Maine is operating safely, efficiently, and up to current standards.”

Steel comes to HSM from Gannett GateHouse Media, where he worked as the IT director for B2B Solutions. Prior to that he was the West Coast IT manager for Dow Jones and then the IT director selected to lead a technology rebuild for seven Local Media Group offices. He is a resident of Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

