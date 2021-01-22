Well, a phone number for making an appointment to get a COVID vaccine has become available. (Those 70 and older can call for an appointment at 877-780-7545.)
I’m 83, so, I am in the 1B category. But just try to get through on that phone number! Busy, busy, busy, and then they automatically end the call.
They must be swamped there. I understand, but shouldn’t there be a better way?
Rose Marie Zurkan
South Portland
