TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks because of a fractured rib. He was hurt during Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Oilers and has been placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that helps the team’s salary-cap situation. JETS: Winnipeg placed forwards Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve.

Laine has missed the last three games because of an upper-body injury. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine had two goals and an assist in the season opener before being sidelined.

Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators. He has been held pointless through four games.

BLUE JACKETS: Coach John Tortorella and Pierre-Luc Dubois tried to turn down the heat on a growing rift that led to the star center’s benching in a loss to Tampa Bay.

One thing they agree on is that the play of the 22-year-old Dubois has been lacking. Days before camp opened, Dubois signed a two-year contract worth $10 million but also ruffled feathers by making it clear he wants to be traded.

Tortorella, unhappy with Dubois’ effort in the first four games of the season, took him off the ice after five shifts in the first period Thursday night and kept him on the bench for the rest of the 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

