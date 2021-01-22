Louis Nicholas “Nicky” Mihalos Jr. 1955 – 2021 WISCASSET – Louis Nicholas “Nicky” Mihalos Jr., 65, died peacefully on Jan. 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness with cancer. Louis was born on Oct. 20, 1955 in Bath, the son of Loraine Light and Louis N. Mihalos Sr. Louis attended Bath Schools and graduated from Morse High with the class of 1973. After graduation Louis was employed at BIW for several years as a pipefitter and leadman before he bought his own lobster boat, which became a passion more than a job. He also worked at Washburn and Doughty until disability forced him into retirement. Louis is survived by the love of his life, Becky Reed, whom he married on Sept. 16, 1989; his son, Louis John Mihalos of North Carolina, a stepdaughter that he considered his own, Lisa Marr and husband Russell Marr Sr. of Wiscasset. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. A celebration of Louis’ life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book