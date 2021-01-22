The reason most people love Maine is our great outdoors. Being amidst the ocean air and rolling farmland is a big reason Julia and I are devoted to Scarborough. We cherish its special landscape and every year, we sponsor a farm-to-table fundraising dinner for the Scarborough Land Trust. While trying to stay safe, sane and active in this pandemic, we have never valued our free, open spaces so much. If you live in southern Maine and are looking for a new stroll, we have a few recommendations. We are grateful for the work of SLT to preserve this land for everyone. We love where we live.

BLUE POINT PRESERVE. This is the land trust’s newest property and its first acquisition on Scarborough Marsh. The trail is short, just over half a mile, and it has peaceful views of the marsh. The small parking lot is off Pine Point Rd. If the lot is full, or you want to walk further, strolling the sands of Pine Point Beach is a great choice.

The Scarborough Marsh during an autumn dawn. Shutterstock image.

PLEASANT HILL PRESERVE. Right in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood and part of the Spurwink River watershed, this pre-serve is one of the more popular trails in town. The property abuts the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, so bring binoculars to look for birds—even in winter.

FULLER FARM PRESERVE. If you need a long walk, head inland to the Fuller Farm Preserve, with almost three miles of trails through woods and fields. In the spring, the water really gets going on the Nonesuch River. Stop by Broadturn Farm just down the road for a short walking trail and to pick out organic produce and flowers when the weather warms up.

SEWELL WOODS. These quiet woods, with fun bridges over little brooks, are a winter favorite of snowshoers and cross-country skiers. On the north side of the property, you can take a trail to Frith Farm, which produces organic vegetable, meat and poultry.

