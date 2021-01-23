A Caribou man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in the Aroostook County town of Stockholm, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Emmanuel Bouchard, 25, died when his snowmobile veered off a trail in Stockholm, went down a steep embankment and struck several large trees, the warden service said Saturday.

Bouchard was traveling south on ITS 105 toward Caribou with a group of 12 other people at 9:30 p.m. Friday. When the group got to Caribou, the other riders realized Bouchard was not with them, according to the warden service.

Four of the snowmobilers went back to try to find Bouchard. When they got to ITS 105 in Stockholm, they met another group of snowmobilers on the trail who had found Bouchard and called 911.

An initial investigation by game wardens showed the victim was traveling at a high speed when the crash occurred. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and Bouchard was wearing a helmet, according to the warden service.

Caribou Fire and Ambulance assisted the warden service.

