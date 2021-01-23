Portland police are looking for the man who left a suspicious package and spray-painted message outside the Portland Museum of Art on Saturday.

The package – described by police as made up of feathers surrounded by a box along with a spray-painted message – prompted police to cordon off Congress Square for more than three hours Saturday afternoon. Multiple businesses were evacuated while police X-rayed the package to determine if it was dangerous.

Lt. Robert Martin said the department’s hazardous device team determined the package was not an explosive device.

“The contents of the package can be described as concerning and a criminal investigation is currently underway to determine who placed the package and their motivation for this act,” Martin said in a statement.

Martin said the world “BALM” was spray-painted on the sidewalk. Police are not releasing any other details about the contents of the package, he said.

The package and message were found by museum employees.

Police say surveillance video captured a light-colored pickup truck turning from High Street onto Free Street and parking just before 11 a.m. The man driving the truck then carried the package to the museum, placed it in the vestibule and drove off down Free Street, according to Martin.

The busy intersection of Congress and High streets was blocked to vehicle traffic and pedestrians for more than three hours. Congress Street reopened by 6:30 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 207-874-8575.

Police have Congress Sq Plaza cordoned off after a suspicious package was found near the Portland Museum of Art. Hazardous Device Team is on scene. pic.twitter.com/eYsmAhuzPv — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) January 23, 2021

