COHASSET, Mass. – Carol Louise Greenstein Berge Stergio, of Cohasset, Mass., passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 69 on Jan. 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Norwich, Conn. on June 5, 1951 to Lydia “Tootsie” Erickson Greenstein and Harry Greenstein.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She leaves her husband and soulmate, Jerry; her son, Erik Berge, daughter-in-law Meaghan, adored grandsons Peyton and Finn, all of Cohasset, Mass.; sister, Lisa Kaminski (Bill) of Canterbury, Conn., brother, Eric Greenstein (Laura) of East Lyme, Conn., and sister, Chris Theodore (Larry) of Pawcatuck, Conn. She also leaves her beloved brothers and sisters-in-law from the Stergio clan with whom she laughed loud and partied hard.

Carol graduated from Norwich Free Academy, class of 1969 and Mulhenburg College, class of 1973 with a degree in English. She worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Conn. for 32 years before retiring to Bath and later moving to Cohasset, Mass.

Carol was simply a good person. Kind, generous, friendly and outgoing – wherever she lived she seemed to know everyone. Carol loved to sing, travel, and spend time outdoors. She lived life to the fullest, laughed far more than cried, and faced death the way she lived life – with undaunted courage, dignity, grace and without fear.

Celebrations of her life will be announced once it is safe again to gather in Cohasset, Mass., Bath, and southeastern Connecticut.

We wish her “God speed, fair winds and following seas”. For an online guestbook, please visit http://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s name can be made to

NVNA and Hospice,

120 Longwater Dr.,

Norwell, MA 02061.

Guest Book