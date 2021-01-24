PORTLAND — The city’s Racial Equity Steering Committee is looking for additional public input between now and April 21 when its recommendations are due to the City Council.
The committee has hosted two public comment sessions in its effort to address racial and public safety inequities in the city, but it would like “to hear from a wide array of community members – not just those who can attend the scheduled public comment sessions,” according to press release from the city.
Written public comments can be submitted through an online at form. They also may be emailed to [email protected]
