The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze Saturday night that destroyed a large commercial garage in Lisbon, firefighters there said.

Crews from several towns responded around 5:30 p.m. to a fire at 19 Kelly Lane in Lisbon, according to the Topsham Fire Department, which posted photos of the burning building on Facebook.

The four-bay garage belonged to Scott Kelly, president of Centuri Construction Group, according to News Center Maine. Topsham Deputy Fire Chief Bob Robitaille told the news station that the building had been destroyed.

Robitaille said the fire started in a rear corner of the garage and left Kelly enough time to remove construction equipment. It took about three hours for 30 firefighters to control the blaze in freezing temperatures, the deputy chief said. One firefighter twisted an ankle after falling on ice formed by water sprayed on the building.

The value of the lost building and equipment is roughly $1 million, Robitaille estimated.

Robitaille could not be reached for an interview Sunday afternoon. He told News Center Maine that the fire was not considered suspicious, but the state fire marshal would investigate, as is standard practice.

