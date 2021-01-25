Arrests

1/19 at 5:13 p.m. Benjamin Holloway, 38, of Murphy’s Corner Road, Woolwich, was arrested on Mill Street by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/19 at 8:43 p.m. Katie Margaret Cole, 44, of Pinewoods Road, Lisbon, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/21 at 5:39 p.m. Marta Juliet Kristan, 46, of Purchase Street, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

1/21 at 6:12 p.m. Randall Smith, 38, of Ridge Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Lt. Jonathan O’Connor on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/21 at 10:22 p.m. Kristina Donahue, 41, of Washington Road, Waldoboro, was arrested at Pleasant Street and River Road by Officer Patrick Scott on charge of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Summonses

1/23 at 11:32 p.m. Nathan Cagnon, 23, of Irene Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

1/21 at 7:25 p.m. Outside fire on Old Bath Road.

1/22 at 7:25 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Maine and McKeen streets.

1/22 at 3:05 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 1.

1/23 at 8:05 p.m. Fire alarm on Baribeau Drive.

1/24 at 8:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Orion Street.

1/24 at 11:01 a.m. Fire alarm on Meadowbrook Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 63 calls from Jan. 18-24.

