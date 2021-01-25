University of Maine guard Blanca Millan was named the America East women’s basketball player of the week for the fifth time this season and 13th time in her career on Monday.

Millan averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals while helping Maine sweep Binghamton, to run it winning streak to seven. She had 20 points and six steals on Saturday and 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals on Sunday.

Millan is now second in program history for most league player of the week honors, passing Rachel Bouchards. Cindy Blodgett holds the school record with 17 honors in her career.

TOP 25: Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids by unranked teams to remain the top two teams in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The No. 1 Cardinals needed a late basket from Dana Evans to stave off Wake Forest on Sunday while the second-ranked Wolfpack had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia Tech a few hours later.

Louisville received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel while N.C. State garnered five. The two teams will meet next Monday in a makeup of their game postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

N.C. State was playing its first game since Jan. 3 after the team was paused because of the coronavirus. The Wolfpack were still missing their star Elissa Cunane because of the virus. They are hoping to have her back by the beginning of February.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TOP 25: Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday, while ninth-ranked Alabama climbed to its highest ranking in 14 years.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 61 of 64 first-place votes in the latest Top 25, while Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other three. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 10 polls this season.

Villanova remained third followed by Michigan, with the Wolverines cracking the top five for a second straight season under Juwan Howard after being unranked earlier in the year. Michigan’s rise comes after the school announced a two-week pause in all sports activities due to concerns about a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

The rest of the top 10 included No. 5 Texas, followed by Houston, Iowa, Virginia, Alabama and Texas Tech.

FOOTBALL

CLEMSON: Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the first player to be leaving the Tigers’ top 15 defense that was projected to have all 11 starters returning next season.

A team spokesman said the athletic department’s compliance office confirmed Jones had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Jones, a 6-0, 220-pound redshirt sophomore from Nashville, Tennessee, started seven games this season in helping the defense lead the Atlantic Coast Conference and finish 15th nationally with 326 yards allowed per game.

