Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Jan. 18-25.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported from Jan. 18-25.

Fire

1/22 at 7:26 a.m. Chimney or flue fire on Carol Street.

1/22 at 11:26 a.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Drowne Road.

1/23 at 1:59 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Blanchard Road.

1/24 at 6:02 a.m. Chimney or flue fire on Lakeside Drive.

1/25 at 5:50 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Harris Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency services responded to nine calls from Jan. 18-25.

