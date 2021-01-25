Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Jan. 18-25.
Summonses
There were no summonses reported from Jan. 18-25.
Fire
1/22 at 7:26 a.m. Chimney or flue fire on Carol Street.
1/22 at 11:26 a.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Drowne Road.
1/23 at 1:59 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Blanchard Road.
1/24 at 6:02 a.m. Chimney or flue fire on Lakeside Drive.
1/25 at 5:50 a.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Harris Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to nine calls from Jan. 18-25.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
BIW ratifies contract with firefighter union
-
Business
Report: Pandemic destroyed 225 million jobs worldwide, but billionaires got richer
-
News
Increase your charitable giving this year with these tips
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Locked Down’ mirrors our quarantine experiences
-
College
College roundup: UMaine’s Millan named conference’s women’s basketball player of the week