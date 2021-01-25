Arrests
There were no arrests reported from Jan. 15-22.
Summonses
There were no summonses reported from Jan. 15-22.
Fire
1/15 at 12:52 p.m. Fire alarm system test on Richway Road.
1/16 at 1:56 p.m. Water problem on Middle Road.
1/16 at 3:02 p.m. Lines down on Brook Road.
1/18 at 6:27 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.
1/19 at 9:39 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lunt Road.
1/20 at 6:25 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.
1/20 at 4:34 p.m. Unattended and unpermitted fire on Gray Road.
1/21 at 8:20 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Stapleford Drive.
1/21 at 9:20 a.m. Fire department inspections on Schoolhouse Drive.
1/22 at 7:25 a.m. Mutual aid in Cumberland on Carol Street.
EMS
Falmouth emergency services responded to 20 calls from Jan. 15-22.
