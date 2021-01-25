Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Jan. 15-22.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported from Jan. 15-22.

Fire

1/15 at 12:52 p.m. Fire alarm system test on Richway Road.

1/16 at 1:56 p.m. Water problem on Middle Road.

1/16 at 3:02 p.m. Lines down on Brook Road.

1/18 at 6:27 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

1/19 at 9:39 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lunt Road.

1/20 at 6:25 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

1/20 at 4:34 p.m. Unattended and unpermitted fire on Gray Road.

1/21 at 8:20 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Stapleford Drive.

1/21 at 9:20 a.m. Fire department inspections on Schoolhouse Drive.

1/22 at 7:25 a.m. Mutual aid in Cumberland on Carol Street.

EMS

Falmouth emergency services responded to 20 calls from Jan. 15-22.

