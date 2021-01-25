Arrests

Justin J. Churchill, 31, of Portland, on Dec. 19 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and disorderly conduct, on Libby Avenue.

Jeffrey A. Thompson, 38, of Hollis, on Dec. 20 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked, and violating condition of release, in Gorham.

Nicholas M. Dibiase, 32, of Narragansett Street, on Dec. 24 on a charge of criminal threatening, on Main Street.

