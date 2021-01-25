The Jan. 14 opinion page was striking in the contrast between Heather Martin’s plea for the revival of truth-telling (“Make truth-telling great again”) and John Balentine’s insistence on ignoring this plea by publishing 11 of his favorite lies from the last four years (“Trump’s legacy”).

No, John, poor people are not relieved because they no longer are forced to buy health insurance. Trump just found another way to avoid investing in Americans who need the most help. And how about that much better health plan that was always going to be revealed in “two weeks.”

Heather got it right. You did what you always do – blindly follow the demagogue as his chief apologist.

John Auble

Yarmouth

